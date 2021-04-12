PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Pennsylvanians 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Tuesday, April 13 — a week earlier than planned. That’s even better news for the William Penn and Southeast Delco School Districts, who have plans to open vaccination clinics for their students.

“I think that’s awesome that it will be available and we will continue to work with Delaware County Intermediate Unit. We strive towards getting all of our students vaccinated,” William Penn School District Superintended Dr. Eric Becoats said.

The Delaware County school districts, Delaware County Intermediate Unit and Springfield Pharmacy have partnered to provide a vaccine clinic for students 16 years and older. The student vaccinations will take place at Penn Wood High School.

“Southeast Delaware County will be offering a bus in order to transport any students that do not have transportation,” Southeast Delco Superintendent Dr. Brenda Wynder said.

Right now, students at Penn Wood High School have one day a week of in-person learning, with many parents and teachers hoping to bring more students back into the classrooms. Teachers believe this vaccine clinic will be one way to bring about that goal.

“I can’t wait to see the first one is a full classroom. Students back in my room every day so I can work with them every day. I can’t wait to see students hanging out in the hallways, after school, in the lunchroom, just having fun,” Penn Wood High School teacher Matthew Lindeman said.

Both school districts have developed surveys for parents and guardians interested in getting students vaccinated. The surveys must be completed by Tuesday, April 13 to ensure there are enough doses available for eligible students.

“We’re going to do everything in our capacity to make sure that our students are vaccinated,” Dr. Becoats said.