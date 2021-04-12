PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a North Philadelphia home on Monday morning. Officers found the woman unresponsive on the dining room floor inside a home on the 4800 block of North 8th Street just after 9 a.m.
She was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.