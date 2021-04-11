Philadelphia Police Investigating Possible Shooting In North Philly After 10-Year-Old Boy Suffers Minor Lacerations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a possible shooting in North Philadelphia after a 10-year-old boy suffered minor lacerations on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of York Street, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, they were informed a mother had taken her 10-year-old son to the hospital. The boy suffered a small laceration on his right arm and a small laceration to his stomach.

Police sources had previously said the boy suffered graze wounds from a shooting.

According to attending physicians, his injuries were not the result of being shot. He is expected to be OK.

Police say they recovered a gun near the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators are now looking into what happened and if the gun found is related.

