PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Plymouth Street.

Police said the man was shot three times in the head and once in the chest.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where authorities said he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

Police are also investigating several other shootings on Saturday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was shot in his stomach and his forearm in the 5000 block of North Broad Street. He was placed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police are also investigating a triple shooting outside of an illegal after-hours club in North Philadelphia. Gunshots rang out just before 7 a.m. on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to police, a 21-year-old security guard at the club was shot multiple times. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, along with a 33-year-old man who was also shot multiple times. The third man is a 25-year-old who was shot once. Police said he’s hospitalized in stable condition.

Just after midnight Saturday, police said a 24-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the 2000 block of West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia.

So far, there are no arrests in any of these shootings.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, there have been 132 homicides in Philadelphia. That’s a 32% increase from this point last year, according to Philly police statistics.

