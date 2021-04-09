WATCH: Construction Worker In Devon Spotted Dancing On The Job

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DEVON, Pa. (CBS) – A construction worker in Devon was spotted dancing on the job! It happened near Sugartown and Berkley Roads on Thursday.

Neighbors said he was at it all day.

Thanks to Eyewitness News viewer Beth Bell for sending us the video.

