PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Germantown, a church served as host for a pop-up vaccination clinic for seniors, but with a special twist. This pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site isn’t like any we’ve seen before.

They rolled out the red carpet for seniors here in Germantown.

It’s a celebration and the future looks bright.

“You wanna get people out to the community, you throw a party. And then you put red carpet on it, they’re gonna show up,” Sheena Thompson with the Local Community Resource Center said.

A festive spirit and goodie bags for all.

The neighborhood came together amid rising infection rates to ensure some hesitant seniors received critically needed shots in their arms.

“In this Germantown community, no one has really been in this community to vaccinate,” Lenora Gaillard said.

Gaillard got her vaccine so she can see and play with her grandchildren. One after the other, folks sat with medical professionals at the First Presbyterian Church in Germantown.

“It was easy as ever. And I really expected there to be lines, but it was very, very easy,” Laval Williams said.

To top it off, there were goodie bags with things like diaper wipes, for those who would be having kids over again sometime soon.

“It’s just a really great thing. I wanted to be in the middle of it to make sure that everybody is taken of,” Brooke Smith with Baby B Soothed said.

While grateful for this opportunity, the hope is that it will inspire other communities.

“When you have peers and neighbors and people you trust giving you this message and driving this kind of event, you get more success. So I’d encourage more people to make this more grassroots and take control and set up these events,” Larry Benjamin with the Mazzoni Center said.

Organizers say it took about a month to put the event together. It was completely run by volunteers.