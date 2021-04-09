16-Year-Old Girl Shot After Gunman Fires Into Car In Philadelphia's Mill Creek Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire hit a teenage girl in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood late Thursday night. Police say a 16-year-old girl was sitting in a parked car with three other girls near 51st and Brown Streets when someone fired into the car, around 10:30 p.m.Congress Members Ask White House To Keep FEMA COVID-19 Vaccine Site At Pennsylvania Convention Center Open
The teen was shot in the shoulder. She’s in stable condition.
The other girls were not hurt.
Investigators believe the gunman intentionally fired into the car.
Police found at least two dozen shell casings at the scene.
Two cars were hit by gunfire as well.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.