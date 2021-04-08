PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Full-capacity concerts could be coming back to Wells Fargo Center as early as September. The arena said Thursday it’s planning full-capacity concerts for later this year and early 2022.

Mexico’s Banda MS is the first scheduled concert at the arena on Sept. 4.

Country music star Eric Church, who was named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in November 2020, is scheduled to perform at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 9.

Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli has a performance scheduled for Dec. 8.

Country singer Kane Brown is slated to perform on Jan. 13, 2022.

Roger Waters, the Pink Floyd founder, will be in Philadelphia for his previously postponed tour on Aug. 5 and 6, 2022. The Wells Fargo Center said previously sold tickets for the shows will be valid.

“In a typical year, Wells Fargo Center hosts nearly three million guests for dozens of live concerts and events, and things just haven’t been the same without those shows over the past year,” Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations at Wells Fargo Center, said in a news release. “Finally, though, you can hear the music at the end of the tunnel, and we can’t wait to once again host world-class entertainers here in Philadelphia in front of full capacity crowds.”

At this time, however, it’s unclear if Wells Fargo Center will be able to hold full-capacity shows by the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arena is currently allowed to hold 20% capacity for sports games, which was increased from the 15% capacity allowed when the city loosened restrictions for fans to come back.

The COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania allow up to 25% capacity at indoor venues, but cities and municipalities can operate by their own restrictions.

Philadelphia officials announced 468 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the citywide total to 127,909. This comes as the city continues to administer vaccinations.

According to city data, as of Thursday, 25% of Philadelphians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15% of residents have been fully vaccinated (two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Celine Dion held the last concert at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 26, 2020.

Wells Fargo Center officials said the arena was given the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management earlier this year and recently underwent an $11 million renovation on its HVAC systems.

