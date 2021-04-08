MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, protesters are calling on PECO to give up efforts to build a natural gas reliability station in Marple Township. The protesters gathered Thursday afternoon near the proposed site at the intersection of Sproul and Cedar Grove Roads.
PECO wants to build a natural gas reliability station there. PECO says they need it to keep up with demand.
Marple Township rejected PECO's request for a zoning exemption but PECO has filed an appeal in court.
Protesters question if the reliability station is safe.
"We have a residence right here. What are we, 30 feet away? We've got a restaurant about the same distance. We're worried about the hazards that it's going to present for the young family that moved in next door and for the restaurant-goers, said Marple Safety Coalition member Greg Fat.
PECO’s court appeal is pending. It has also asked the Public Utility Commission to step in.