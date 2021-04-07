PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park. It happened just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near a gazebo in the park near North 9th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.Police Searching For 2 Gunmen After 15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia
Police tell Eyewitness News the woman was shot in the jaw and chest.
So far, no word on the gunman, or motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.