PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — There’s a shortage on one of America’s favorite condiments — ketchup. Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during coronavirus.
That caused a need for more ketchup packets.
But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.
The Wall Street Journal reports that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John's Silver.
According to restaurant business platform Plate IQ, the ketchup shortage caused packet prices to rise 13% since Jan. 2020.
But, there is some good news, USA Today reports that America's most popular brand, Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.
