WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A massive fire ripped through a New Jersey apartment complex, gutting a great majority of the building on Wednesday. Firefighters are battling the heavy smoke and flames in West Windsor Township, Mercer County.
The fire is now burning for at least three hours.
Fire officials got the call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in West Windsor Township.
Crews remain on the scene working to extinguish all of the flames.
At least eight units have been damaged. Officials say that number is expected to go up as the night goes on.
No immediate injuries have been reported.
So far, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
One resident told Eyewitness News that she was driving home and saw the smoke and was praying it wasn't her building complex. Fortunately, she is spared.
