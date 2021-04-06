HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A 23-year-old Montgomery County man is facing child pornography charges. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Tuesday Xing Jian Ge, of Horsham, is charged with 50 felony counts of possessing child pornography, six counts of distributing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Officials were conducting an online investigation to identify individuals possessing and sharing child pornography using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

A specific IP address that was sharing child pornography files was located. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 23, 32 image files were downloaded using a direct connection.

A review of the files found they contained photos of children engaged in sexual acts or sexually explicit poses.

Subscriber information for the IP address was traced to Ge’s home in Horsham.

Officials served a search warrant of the residence on Jan. 22 and numerous electronic devices were seized, including a computer tower and hard drive that were found to contain 1,049 video files and 264 image files of child pornography.

More than 100 files showed indecent contact with children, including children under 5 years old being assaulted.

He was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Harry Nesbitt.

Bail was set at $100,000 with additional conditions of no nefarious internet usage and no contact with minors. Ge posted bail and has been released.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 15.