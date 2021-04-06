PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a house explosion in northeast Philadelphia that sent one man to a hospital and prompted treatment of another at the scene. Police said the blast occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wissinoming section of the city. The fire department said crews arrived to find a collapsed facade and heavy fire on the second floor.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as nearly 60 firefighters initially responded to the scene.

Fire department personnel evacuated adjacent homes and fought the flames, declaring the situation under control shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A 61-year-old man who lived at the home was rescued from the aftermath by a good Samaritan who realized he was trapped.

“I seen the whole thing blow up. I just heard him crying and screaming so I went in there to try and help him out. There was fire on the steps so I had to put the fire out on the steps first and I had to pull him out. And when I went upstairs, he was on fire. So I pull him out with the extinguisher and I picked him up, put him on my shoulder and came downstairs,” Rakym Dyer said.

The 61-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital. A report on his condition wasn’t immediately available. A second male was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.