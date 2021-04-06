TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Trenton overnight. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday at All County Recycling on the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames.READ MORE: Body Of Pregnant Upper Darby Woman, Dianna Brice, Found In Wooded Lot In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Source Confirms 2 People Injured After Car Collides With 2 Dirt Bikes In North Philadelphia
There are no injuries reported and there’s no word yet on a cause.MORE NEWS: Official: President Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date For All US Adults To April 19