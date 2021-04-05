PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Newkirk Street just after 1 p.m.
Police say a man, between the ages of 25 and 35, was shot once in the right temple, once in the left groin, and once in the right buttocks.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.