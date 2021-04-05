20-Year-Old Woman Walks Into Hospital After Shot In Neck In Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in Kensington. Police say she was shot in the neck on the 3000 block of Rorer Street at around midnight Monday.22 Additional Schools In Philadelphia School District Set To Reopen For In-Person Learning Monday
Officers say she was able to walk into Temple Hospital.READ MORE: New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands To Include Those 55+, More Essential Workers On Monday
So far, no word on any suspects.MORE NEWS: Lane Closures Expected This Week Along Route 422 In Montgomery, Chester Counties Due To Roadwork
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.