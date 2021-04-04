PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not everyone is celebrating at home this Easter Sunday. Some people are spending it away in an effort to fight the pandemic.
Here in Philadelphia that includes military members at the coronavirus vaccination center in Center City.READ MORE: Man, Leopold McKoy, Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Parking Lot Of Cherry Hill Apartment Complex
A familiar face decided to stop by and say thank you on Sunday.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling In Septic Tank In Cape May County: Lower Township Police
The Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, made an appearance at the site.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: How To Properly Medicate Your Cat
And check this out — while he was there, he decided to get his COVID-19 vaccine walking away with a vaccine card to prove it.