KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — A sign of spring — a horse farm in Kennett Square is welcoming four foals. Two colts and two fillies were recently born at Walnut Green.
The public is invited to visit the farm to get a peek at these cute babies or you can watch them anytime on Walnut Green's foal cams.
Livestream cameras show the fields and the foal's stalls.
You can check them out here.