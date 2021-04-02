PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are starting off our Friday with a brisk wind, chilly temperatures and largely clear skies. Lake effect snow showers are also making their way down and into some of our far northern neighborhoods.

Wind chills Friday morning will be in the low 20s, teens and even single digits (at elevation). Later this afternoon we stay windy and cold with highs only in the middle 40s.

Expect afternoon wind chills to make it feel like the 30s through the majority of the day.

Another very cold and near record-breaking night is likely heading into Saturday. Lows will once more dip about 10 degrees below seasonal norms for most areas.

The winds finally subside Saturday as the sunshine warms us nicely. Highs to start the weekend will be much closer to normal in the low 50s. Easter Sunday looks great with afternoon highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to rise heading into the workweek. Monday looks to be another mostly sunny day as highs creep into the mid-60s. By Tuesday, a few extra clouds are possible with a stray late-day shower as we get another afternoon in the middle 60s. Rain chances look to stick around Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining mild in the 60s.