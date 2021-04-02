Massive Fire Damages Home In Wyncote

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) – Cell phone video shows a massive fire raging in Montgomery County. Firefighters rushed to the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Deaver Road in Wyncote and found the back of a house fully engulfed in flames.Missing 8-Year-Old West Philadelphia Girl Found Safe At Family Member's Home, Police Confirm
Eyewitness News has confirmed everyone escaped without any serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.