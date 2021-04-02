House Fire In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves Man Seriously Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a fire broke out in a Southwest Philadelphia home overnight. Crews were called to the home on the 7100 block of Guyer Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The fire was placed under control shortly after and the man was rushed to the hospital.READ MORE: SEPTA To Reopen Somerset Station Monday As Official Raises Alarm About Conditions Along Market-Frankford Line Phillies Opening Day 2021: Fans Return To Citizens Bank Park For Phillies Home Opener
The fire department says the 64-year-old man suffered burns to 60% of his body.MORE NEWS: Taste With Tori: Mother-Daughter Duo Serving Up Flavorful Pizzas At Holy Tomato In Blackwood, New Jersey
No word on what caused the fire.