House Fire In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves Man Seriously Injured

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a fire broke out in a Southwest Philadelphia home overnight. Crews were called to the home on the 7100 block of Guyer Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire was placed under control shortly after and the man was rushed to the hospital.

The fire department says the 64-year-old man suffered burns to 60% of his body.

No word on what caused the fire.