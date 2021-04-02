CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car overturned in South Philadelphia, damaging several parked cars. The accident happened near 12th Street and Washington Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the driver of the overturned vehicle fled the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.