PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Baseball is back in South Philadelphia! For the first time in more than a year, a limited amount of fans will return to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday for the Phillies Home Opener 2021.
For the first time in 550 days, the Phillies will be playing baseball in front of their own fans at Citizens Bank Park. And the Boys of Summer are ready to go!READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Lasts At Least Six Months, Protects Against Variants
READ MORE: Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured After Fire Tears Through Home In Franklinville
Phanatic was not feeling a duet this morning @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0lDZHbg22M
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 1, 2021
This week the field underwent a makeover, Opening Day signs and paint were being put down in the turf as Chopper 3 HD caught the guys working out in preparation for today’s game.
Here’s a rundown of the schedule for you:
- 10 a.m. the Phillies team store opens up so you can gobble up your gear
- 2:05 p.m. the gates will open for 8,800 fans to come back to baseball
- 2:37 p.m. the Phillies will officially welcome fans back
- 2:44 p.m. the players are introduced
- 3:05 p.m. first pitch.
Reminders there is no tailgating this season.MORE NEWS: Harley Belance's Heartbroken Parents Call For Justice After 11-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Oxford Circle
Also, masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.