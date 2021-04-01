PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ring the Bell! Fans will be back at Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon for the start of the 2021 MLB season.
The Phillies released their starting lineup for Opening Day Thursday morning.
The first of many. #OpeningDay | #RingTheBell
Phillies Opening Day Lineup
McCutchen 7
Hoskins 3
Harper 9
Realmuto 2
Bohm 5
Gregorius 6
Segura 4
Haseley 8
Nola 1
The Phillies also posted a new hype video on social media ahead of the first pitch which will be Thursday afternoon.
“You can forget business as usual in South Philadelphia,” the Phillies tweeted.

You can forget business as usual in South Philadelphia.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/hCBjewM8hw
The Phillies kick off the 2021 MLB season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves at 3:30 p.m.