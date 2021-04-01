CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ring the Bell! Fans will be back at Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

The Phillies released their starting lineup for Opening Day Thursday morning.

The Phillies also posted a new hype video on social media ahead of the first pitch which will be Thursday afternoon.

“You can forget business as usual in South Philadelphia,” the Phillies tweeted.

The Phillies kick off the 2021 MLB season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves at 3:30 p.m.