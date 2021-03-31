PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Minneapolis and other big cities around the country have security plans in place as Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd plays out. CBS3 has learned Philadelphia also has a plan.

In the days following Floyd’s death, unrest happened all across Philadelphia. There was warning, but criticism of the Philadelphia Police Department by top commanders say the department was not ready or prepared. This time around, there is a draft in the works.

In West Philadelphia at lunchtime on Tuesday, opinions were sharp about the trial of Chauvin.

“It’s gonna be bad. If they don’t find him guilty, it’s gonna be bad,” one man said.

“If that officer is found not guilty or if his charges are downgraded to a lesser degree — maybe he’ll face manslaughter instead — that’s not justice,” West Philly resident Thomas Williams said.

CBS3 has learned Philadelphia Police officials are finalizing specific plans should unrest touch off in the city.

A major focus of what would be an escalation of police personnel is the 52nd Street business corridor.

On Sunday, May 31, the area saw violence, property damage and lawlessness in West Philadelphia, which led police to swing back, unleashing, for hours, tear gas and other controversial crowd control techniques.

“I don’t know why the people are attacking businesses. Businesses have nothing to do with what’s going on,” Williams said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday.

The department released this statement, reading in part: “While we are not aware of any specific threats of violence or unrest at this time, we will continue to closely monitor the situation as the trial proceeds.”

Mayor Jim Kenney responded to CBS3’s questions about how the city would prepare for any possible demonstrations or unrest.

“We’re putting together a plan to respond in the event that something goes wrong,” Kenney said.

The police department says to expect some more information in the coming days.