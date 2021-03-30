PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will workout today, then they have Wednesday off ahead of Opening Day. On Thursday, the Phillies will welcome about 8,800 people back to Citizens Bank Park.
If you are one of the people heading to the ballpark, you'll have to pre-pay for parking.
And anyone over 2 years old must wear a mask.
Social distancing will be enforced throughout the park, including in the stands and in the concourse. Also, there is no tailgating allowed yet.
The Phillies say they’re talking to the city in hopes of increasing their capacity as the season progresses but understand if you’d rather watch from a distance yourself first.