Man Working On Anti-Violence Video Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 55-year-old man working on an anti-gun violence video is dead after a shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Page Street.
Police say the man worked for a production company. He had been inside of a home interviewing a family who are victims of gun violence.
At one point, the man went outside to get some more equipment from his work van. That's when police say he was shot multiple times.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced a short time later.
No arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.
