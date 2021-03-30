GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A North Wildwood man is facing human trafficking of a child charges, Gloucester County officials say. Robert C. Reinhart, 52, was charged with attempted human trafficking of a child, luring of a child, and attempted sexual assault.

Officials say Reinhart contacted an undercover investigator with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office who was posing as an adult with access to her 14-year-old younger sister via text message.

During their conversation, Reinhart requested to pay $300 to engage in sexual acts with the 14-year-old child in Gloucester County.

He continued to chat with the undercover investigator for the next month.

In March 2021, Reinhart attempted to meet the child at a location in West Deptford. He told the investigator that he would rent a room at a local hotel and bring condoms.

Reinhart also agreed to meet the older sister and the child for dinner.

The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Reinhart at his residence in North Wildwood.

If you think you have seen a missing child or to report child sexual exploitation, contact your local law enforcement agency or by calling the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at http://www.cybertipline.org.