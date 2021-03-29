PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia district attorney is condemning violence against the transgender community. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the establishment of an LGBTQ advisory board to improve services and fight for related hate crimes among those in the community.
“For far too long gay, trans, queer and non-binary people have been unable to receive support and advocacy from agencies involved in the criminal justice system. Why? Because law enforcement has never worked very well for marginalized people,” Krasner said.
“We’re talking about breaking down a lot of silos and how can we better serve our victims,” said Kelly Burkhardt, the DA office’s LGBTQ+ Liaison.
The new advisory board and other efforts to help the LGBTQ community were announced ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday.