PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Philadelphia Mills mall in Northeast Philadelphia Monday. Gunfire erupted inside the food court at the orange entrance around 5:05 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The mall is currently on lockdown as an investigation continues.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.