By CBS3 Staff
New Jersey news, Operation Yellow Ribbon

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey community collected supplies for our military troops serving in the Middle East. Many people stopped by A Rose In December Customer Floral Shop in Medford.

They helped pack Lenape School District buses with non-perishable food, snacks, water, toiletries and games.

Credit: CBS3

This campaign is part of Operation Yellow Ribbon.

The items will be put into care packages.

The money donated will be used to ship the care packages to the troops.