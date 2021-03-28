WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday afternoon. He received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Dover International Speedway with First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney — who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tracey and I could not be more grateful for the hard work of scientists who made these vaccines a reality, and made this day possible for so many Delawareans,” Carney said in a statement. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. We urge every Delawarean to get their shot as soon as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus. Let’s also continue to recognize all of the nurses, emergency responders and other frontline workers who continue to lead our response to COVID-19. Thank you to everyone at DPH and DEMA, to the National Guardsmen and women for their tireless efforts, DelDOT workers, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and all of our partners for stepping up and supporting your neighbors through this crisis.”

I received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today, and Tracey received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday. We could not be more grateful for the hard work of scientists who made these vaccines a reality, and made this day possible for so many Delawareans. pic.twitter.com/9NXFooWtaf

— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 28, 2021

Delaware officials say more than 10,000 residents received their COVID-19 vaccine at the Dover International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

As of Saturday, March 27, 424,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Delaware.