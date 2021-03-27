INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — For a while Saturday, it appeared as if Villanova was in good shape to head back to the Elite Eight, and then the Bears woke up. No. 1-seed Baylor used a strong second half to pull away and survive an upset with a 62-51 win over No. 5 ’Nova in the Sweet 16 South Region matchup.
Baylor will face the winner of the No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts game in the Elite Eight.
Villanova’s season is over after its third Sweet 16 appearance in the past five NCAA Tournaments.
