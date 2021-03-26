CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday morning. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will be joined by Dr. Jon Gleason, Executive Vice President, James D and Mary Jo Danella Chief Quality Officer at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, to talk about COVID vaccine distribution in Philadelphia.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.
  • When: Friday, March 26, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

