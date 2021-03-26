PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New signs posted around Reading Terminal Market are warning homeless in the area that they have about two weeks to remove their belongings. City officials say they’re starting what is being called a month-long service outreach under the bridge on Filbert Street, near Reading Terminal.
They say the goal is to connect people staying there with services that can help them have a better life, and not have to live on the street.
"This is a huge issue and we don't want anybody to be unsheltered, we don't want anybody to be homeless. And it really is the lack of affordable housing that's the crux of the issue," Office of Homeless Services Director Liz Hersh said.
The city says their goal is to get everyone into a home and in the past, they’ve found most people do accept services.
In a statement to Eyewitness News, Reading Terminal Market says, "This is not a new issue. The terminal has been deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the people exposed to the elements throughout this long, cold winter."
The terminal says they’re working closely with city homeless services.