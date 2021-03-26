PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are starting off the day with a hint of humidity and light rain. The rain should clear by 10 a.m. Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are still on board as this area of rain crosses the region.
Skies should clear out as the afternoon and temperatures should warm up as well. The winds will pick up on later this afternoon as temperatures rise to near 80°.
Wind gusts behind the departing front could reach as high as 40-50mph at times.
Saturday should be comfortable as winds become calmer and the sunshine helps to warm us nicely into the middle to upper 60s.
Showers on Sunday develop, a few scattered thundershowers are also possible. Winds kick back up as a front approaches the region. A late-day cold front Sunday will sweep up the weekend rain and usher in much colder air for the start of the workweek.
While it should remain dry Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will only be in the 50s. More rain showers could be possible by the end of the week.