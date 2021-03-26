BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency repairs are underway after the partial collapse of a retaining wall among an important stretch of highway in South Jersey. Blacktop and other materials under construction at Routes 295 and 42 just slid as the dirt underneath gave way Thursday.

New Jersey Department of Transportation says they’ve been able to fortify the slope of this retention wall. Next up is figuring out what happened.

A retention wall at 295 and 42 in South Jersey is causing concern.

NJDOT says they’re investigating after it gave way Thursday around Exit 28 in Bellmawr. The right lane of 295 North will be closed through Monday, officials say.

Data is being collected by engineers to figure out what’s next for the wall built by the contractor, South State Inc.

Jacqueline Jewell, CBS3’s traffic producer, says the wait in your car because of this may not be as bad as you think if you’re hitting the shore this weekend.

“A lot of people go down Friday night, early Saturday morning. You’re gonna see a bit more volume. Might want to consider an alternate route but it’s not as bad during the weekend, I would expect. Just gonna be sitting in a little bit minor delays in that area,” Jewell said.

Steps are being taken to fortify the slope and NJDOT isn’t sure how, or if, it will add any time to the current Direct Connection construction project that’s underway.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s not going to be anything to worry about so much, especially for the weekend,” Jewell said.

Traffic has been moving routinely here most of the afternoon as construction has continued below the wall.