PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has died after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Friday. Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue.
Police said the man was shot in the head and in his chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., police said.
Authorities said no arrests have been made.
Authorities said no arrests have been made.

No weapons have been recovered, according to investigators.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.