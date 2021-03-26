CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is launching new efforts to get vaccines to those who need them most. Chester is celebrating the Wellness and Opportunity Center as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

It’s official. A neighborhood-based vaccination site will now welcome more than 100 Chester residents each day.

“I’m ready to go. I feel like jumping over the moon,” Chester resident Alexander McDonald Sr. said.

The primary objective is improving health equity and access.

“I live about five minutes from here by car so it was wonderful for me. I didn’t have to go somewhere else,” Justina Moore said.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new goal to get 200 million shots into arms in the next 36 days. Friday, officials in Delaware County unveiled two new efforts to deliver much-needed vaccine shots to vulnerable populations most in need.

This is a culmination of public and private partnerships. Chester residents in Phase 1A can continue to make appointments. Once inside, there’s little to no wait.

Help is on the way for those who are high-risk.

“It’s like our next frontier. We’re trying to make sure we’re getting all those individuals who need the vaccine,” Delaware County Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor said.

The Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program will vaccinate up to 500 residents per week. That includes the disabled, elderly, or anyone who needs the vaccine but can’t leave home.

“Our allotment of vaccine has increased over the last several weeks and we’re at about 10,000 vaccines a week and that allows us to do more of these programs,” Taylor said.

Delco Homebound is set to start next week. If you do have a loved one or friend who is homebound, you can reach out to the county to get them on the list.