2 People Injured In Crash Involving Philadelphia Police Car In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were injured following an accident between a police car and another vehicle in Kensington. It happened on the corner of East Allegheny Avenue and G Street just after midnight Friday.
One vehicle crashed into the King Deli Grocery Store.
The police car has some front-end damage.
Police say both people injured in the crash are in stable condition.
There’s no word if the officer was one of the people injured in the crash.