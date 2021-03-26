2 People Injured In Crash Involving Philadelphia Police Car In Kensington

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were injured following an accident between a police car and another vehicle in Kensington. It happened on the corner of East Allegheny Avenue and G Street just after midnight Friday.

One vehicle crashed into the King Deli Grocery Store.

The police car has some front-end damage.

Police say both people injured in the crash are in stable condition.

There’s no word if the officer was one of the people injured in the crash.