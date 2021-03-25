DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — You don’t have to wish upon a star for great Tex-Mex. Estrella in Downingtown has some serious eats. A hot spot for tasty Tex-Mex in an old firehouse can be found in Downingtown — minus the fire pole, but there is a buffalo that came all the way from the Lone Star State, so you don’t have to eat or drink stag.
Get ready to get excited about what's for lunch or dinner at Estrella. This fun, relaxed atmosphere filled with flare and flavor was exactly what owners C.W. Bruton and his wife Meg, a born Texan, envisioned for their exit out of the corporate world.
Now that they've been on their own, they do admit that during COVID, they couldn't have done it without the generosity of their customers.
For more on Estrella, watch the video above.