PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kyle Lowry isn’t coming home, but the Philadelphia 76ers did reportedly acquire some point guard help before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. The Sixers acquired veteran point guard George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team trade, according to multiple reports.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers acquired Hill from the Thunder and small forward Ignas Brazdeikis from the New York Knicks. Philadelphia is sending center Tony Bradley and two second-round picks (2025 and 2026) to the Thunder and Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Knicks in the trade, per Charania.
Hill has played in just 14 games this season with Oklahoma City due to a thumb injury he suffered on Jan. 24. The 34-old-old had surgery on his thumb in early February. This season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 assists, and shooting around 38% from three-point range.
The Sixers will be Hill's eighth team, and fifth in three seasons, in his 13th NBA season. Over his career, he's averaged 11.1 points.
The veteran point guard is signed through next season but just $1.2 million of his $10 million salary next season is guaranteed.
The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The Sixers tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers out west at 10 p.m. on Thursday.