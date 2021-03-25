PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered in Chinatown Thursday for a “Rally for Solidarity” and march to City Hall to urge lawmakers to do more to protect Asian-Americans, both here locally and across the nation.
Crowds began forming here at 10th and Vine Streets in Chinatown before 3 p.m. This is the second rally here in as many weeks and comes on the heels of what Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw calls a surge in racist rhetoric and violence.READ MORE: Signs Posted Around Reading Terminal Market Warn Homeless They Have About 2 Weeks To Remove Belongings
Just yesterday, we showed you the photos of hate graffiti sprayed on the flower box here at a community garden.Taste With Tori: You Don't Have To Wish Upon A Star For Great Tex-Mex At Estrella In Downingtown
We’ve also learned that both Philadelphia and SEPTA Police are investigating the alleged assault of two Indonesian teens on Sunday at the City Hall Station.
Nationally, the California State University Center for Hate and Extremism reports anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 145%, while overall hate crimes have fallen during 2020.
Participants are planning to head to City Hall to peacefully urge lawmakers to do more to protect this community.MORE NEWS: Parkside Borough Council Meeting Gets Heated Over Allegations Councilman Is Member Of Online Swingers Club
CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.