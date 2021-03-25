PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after a SEPTA bus and car collided in North Philadelphia, Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12th and Master Streets, just before 5 a.m.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News a grey Nissan Maxima was speeding down Master Street. As it tried speeding around the SEPTA bus, it clipped the bike rack and slammed into two parked cars.

Unfortunately, the deadly crash wasn’t a shock to neighbors. Witnesses say the driver was blowing through stop signs blocks before the crash and it eventually came to a halt at 12th and Master Streets.

The car was left badly damaged and debris was scattered all over the street, including a bottle of alcohol.

MORE: That neighbor says he awoke to a loud bang. He and others on the block tried to help free the two people who were trapped in the car. First responders arrived and got to work. Neighbors say people often speed near 12th and Master. They’d like to see something done about it. pic.twitter.com/UgYxdG8fX8 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) March 25, 2021

One neighbor tells Eyewitness News he was woken up by a loud bang. He rushed outside with his neighbors and helped pull the passenger out of the car.

By that time first responders had arrived and started using the Jaws of Life to get the driver out.

The 41-year-old passenger in the Nissan was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

The driver was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses say several people were on the SEPTA bus at the time, but police say there were no other injuries.

Neighbors say this is a terrible intersection for speeding cars.

“It’s always like that, that’s the reason they put brick walls up. We used to have fiberglass fences and they tore them down, and this is an all-year situation,” a neighbor said. “You can stand on the corner and watch, wait for the bus and see how many cars go through that stop sign. It’s ridiculous.”

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Alecia Reid contributed to this story.