PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington neighborhood is protesting the development of an apartment building. Dozens gathered on the 2400 block of East Huntingdon Street Thursday.
That's where developer Greenpointe has a permit to demolish a vacant hosiery mill and construct a seven-story building with 150 apartments.
Residents say it's too big for the neighborhood of almost all two-story homes. They want to meet with the developer.
"Sometimes people think that everybody is against development. Everybody I talked to here said 'listen, we understand there's development. We're not against development. We're against an overbuild in our neighborhood and we're against people trying to come in and take advantage of us," City Councilmember Mark Squilla said.
Squilla says he is working to get the zoning law changed to prevent this type of situation in the future.