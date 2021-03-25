PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat for anyone who has proof they received the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers who show their vaccination card will receive a free glazed doughnut.
The deal is available at all 369 Krispy Kreme locations in the United States.
There are three locations in the Philadelphia area in Havertown, Bensalem and Collingswood, New Jersey.
Krispy Kreme says customers can take them up on the offer on any day for the rest of the year.
Some companies are offering paid time off incentives to their employees in an effort to get them vaccinated, according to CBS News.
Aldi, Target, Trader Joe's, McDonald's and Dollar General are promising employees up to four hours of extra pay for getting the shots. Lidl and Petco are offering employees cash incentives. Lidl, which has four locations in the Philly area, is offering employees $200 for getting the vaccine and Petco is offering workers $75.
CNN contributed to this report.