PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car crashed into a Family Dollar Store in West Philadelphia, killing the driver. The crash happened around midnight Thursday on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue in Parkside.
First responders freed the man who was trapped in the red Chevy Impala.
He died at a hospital about two hours later.
He was identified as 36-year-old Lonnie D. Johnson.
It’s unclear why he lost control.