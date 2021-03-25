Driver Freed From Car, Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Into Wall In Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was rushed to the hospital after slamming into a wall. The crash happened at 8th and Vine Streets, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters removed the 30-year-old driver from the wreckage.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital.

No word on his condition.