VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — A Villanova University football player charged with attempting to sexually assault a female student is facing more charges. A student recently came forward, saying Elijah Solomon also assaulted her in his dorm room back in 2019.
Solomon is still in jail, according to court records.
He’s due back in court next week.
It was August 2019 when the accuser claimed Solomon texted her to come to his campus residence in Stanford Hall. There, court papers allege he made numerous and persistent demands for oral sex.
Police say Solomon then pinned her to a bed, and when she was able to get away, he pulled her back, threw her down, and again demanded oral sex.
It wasn't until police say she prayed the "Our Father" aloud that Solomon allegedly told her she was doing too much and threw her against the door.
“She had to pray to our lord that she was going to be safe. He did attempt to commit a sexual assault against her. That’s wrong, it’s illegal, we’re going to try and hold him accountable. That’s why we’re bringing these charges today,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.